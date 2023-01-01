Mashtun Brewing - 700 Veterans Parkway #203
Open today 12:00 PM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Location
700 Veterans Parkway #203, Lake Geneva WI 53147
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Original Gino's East of Chicago South Loop
No Reviews
300 Wrigley Drive Lake Geneva, WI 53147
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Lake Geneva
Oakfire Pizzeria Napolitana & Bar - Lake Geneva
4.2 • 1,371
831 Wrigley Drive Lake Geneva, WI 53147
View restaurant