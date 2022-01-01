Go
Toast

Masi's Pizza

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA

222 N Western Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (118 reviews)

Popular Items

Side of Au Jus$1.00
Cheese Fries$4.00
Boneless Wings
Jumbo Wings
Mozzarella Sticks$6.00
Served w/ a side of marinara
Side of Ranch$1.00
18 Inch Thin Crust$22.00
Chicken Tenders$7.00
5 pieces served w/ a side of BBQ
French Fries$3.00
16 Inch Thin Crust$19.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Cash-Only
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Takeout

Location

222 N Western Ave

Carpentersville IL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Gyradiko

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Southern Belles

No reviews yet

Specializing in Breakfast and Lunch, Biscuits, BoNuts, omelettes, skillets, signature pancakes. Join our rewards program for additional treats.

Salsa Street

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Woodfire Dundee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston