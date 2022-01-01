Go
Toast

Maso Pizza Bar

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • GRILL

Pizza and Moore 3653 E.Sunshine • $$

Avg 4.6 (279 reviews)

Popular Items

12" Cheese$17.00
Traditional cheese pizza with red sauce, oregano, mozzarella and fresh basil
14" Pepperoni$20.00
10" Cheese$15.00
Traditional cheese pizza with red sauce, oregano, mozzarella and fresh basil
12" Monica Healthy$18.00
Black olive, artichoke, caramelized onion, cherry tomatoes, green pepper, mushrooms, blue cheese and rosemary olive oil
10" Cali Hali$17.00
Bacon, Mozzarella, Pineapple & Honey Sriracha sauce
10" Caprese$17.00
Light tomato sauce, fresh tomatoes, fresh basil and Buffalo mozzarella
10" Monica Healthy$16.00
Black olive, artichoke, caramelized onion, cherry tomatoes, green pepper, mushrooms, blue cheese and rosemary olive oil
KIDS PASTA$6.50
Monica Wedge$10.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

Pizza and Moore 3653 E.Sunshine

Springfield MO

SundayClosed
Monday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Nicola’s Ristorante

No reviews yet

LET US COOK FOR YOU!!!

Pasta Express

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pitch Pizza & Pub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Metropolitan Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston