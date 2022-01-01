Go
Craft beer, cocktails, pizza, and more.

5550 Carmel Mountain Rd Ste. 113

Popular Items

Mason Jambi 16oz 6 Pack$12.00
For those of us wishing for a great West Coast style IPA, Jambi is the genie you're looking for. Hopped up with a ton of Simcoe, Amarillo, Mosaic and Citra, this beer is aggressive but balanced. Great with food or on a summer day in the Playhouse.
Three Meat Pizza$15.00
House made marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, and bacon
Margarita 32oz$10.00
Choice of Lime, Strawberry, or Spicy Pineapple
Build Your Own Pizza$12.00
Base pie come with marinara and cheese, add as many toppings as you like!
Smash 32oz$10.00
Choice of Classic, Blackberry, Strawberry, or Spicy Pineapple
Veggie Pizza$13.00
House made marinara, mozzarella, spinach, mushroom, red onion, bell pepper, tomato, garlic
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$14.00
Buffalo sauce, chicken breast, red onion, mozzarella, topped with ranch dressing
Pepperoni Pizza$13.00
Cheese pizza with pepperoni
Blackberry Bramble 32oz$10.00
Gin, Lemon, Blackberry Simple, Blackberry Liqueur
Cobb Salad$15.00
Romaine, hardboiled egg, avocado, tomato, cucumber, onion, bacon, bleu cheese, red wine vinaigrette
Location

San Diego CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
MOM'S PIZZA & PASTA

"MOM Loves you... Mom's pizza & Pasta brings the taste of New York City, Italy and Sicily to San Diego. We make our pizza on hot stones. hence the crispy and dark brown crust with a crusty, chewy texture and nutty falvor. Our dough is fermented for 72 hours for that great flavor and digestibility since all the bad sugars are consumed by our little yeast buddies. Our sauce is made from 2 different types of fresh Italian tomatoes grown in CA. Our vendor is the only grower in USA that actually grows Italian tomatoes. Our cheese is freshly hand shredded from all natural mozzarella cheese. IN addition to pizza we have one of the best calzones, stromboli, chicken parm and freshly made pasta in the area. We do not cut corners and make every pizza, pasta and sandwich to order. Give us a try and see it for yourself. MOM."

Madras Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

Whisknladle Hospitality

Park Commons is a 10,000-square-foot food hall coming to San Diego's Sorrento Valley. Using the same creative vision that launched Whisknladle and Catania, longtime culinary director, Ryan Johnston, and managing partner, Arturo Kassel, have developed six counter-service food stalls each with their own unique flair and flavor. Park Commons food hall and event space will serve breakfast, lunch, happy hour, and will offer a full bar.

The Deli Buzz

The Deli Buzz is a fast casual delicatessen that specializes in homemade specialty sandwiches & salads that are the perfect balance between hearty and delicious!
We also locally roast our coffee and deliciously craft our espresso drinks one cup at a time!
Come on over and enjoy!

