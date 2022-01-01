Mason Dixon Family Restaurant
Online ordering is available Monday through Saturday from 7:00 a.m. - 7:30 p.m., and Sunday from 7:00 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
FRENCH FRIES
3 Old Farm Lane • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3 Old Farm Lane
Shrewsbury PA
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 8:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Seven Sports Bar & Grille
A local family restaurant offering specialty pub food and seafood entrees. Whether catching some sports games while dining in or grabbing carryout to enjoy at home, the Seven staff is dedicated to making your experience enjoyable.
New Freedom Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
StoneBridge Grille
Come in and enjoy!
Bourbon Tavern - Freeland, MD
Come in and enjoy!