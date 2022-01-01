Go
Toast

Mason Dixon Family Restaurant

Online ordering is available Monday through Saturday from 7:00 a.m. - 7:30 p.m., and Sunday from 7:00 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

FRENCH FRIES

3 Old Farm Lane • $

Avg 4.5 (929 reviews)

Popular Items

No. 10$7.95
CHIPPED BEEF or SAUSAGE GRAVY on toast, served with home fries or grits
Iced Tea$2.59
Chicken Finger Wrap$11.25
Served with bacon, lettuce and cheddar cheese, includes your choice of ranch or honey mustard sauce
Egg Sandwich$4.25
Hash Browns$2.75
Cheeseburger$9.50
Served with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and onions
Soup de Jour
Bacon$3.50
Sausage & Egg Sandwich$5.50
Sausage$3.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Reservations
Fast Service
High Chairs
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Takeout

Location

3 Old Farm Lane

Shrewsbury PA

Sunday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday6:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Seven Sports Bar & Grille

No reviews yet

A local family restaurant offering specialty pub food and seafood entrees. Whether catching some sports games while dining in or grabbing carryout to enjoy at home, the Seven staff is dedicated to making your experience enjoyable.

New Freedom Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

StoneBridge Grille

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bourbon Tavern - Freeland, MD

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston