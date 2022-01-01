Go
Whether you find yourself at our table after a hard day at work, a more than usually difficult day with the kids, or simply looking for a place to grab a bite, we hope you find our restaurant welcoming and exciting. We hope you will come to know that at TMJT, “… Your jar is always full.” We hope the brewery taproom and our beer will be an extension of that experience. Whether you enjoy Mason Jar Lager Co beer at your home with friends, your favorite local bar, or at a social event, we hope you experience “a taste of southern hospitality.”

Popular Items

Mason Jar Salad$12.00
Grilled green onions, corn,
and house-made croutons.
Served with fresh avocado, tomatoes,
white cheddar cheese,
and chipotle honey mustard
Buffalo Chicken Eggrolls$10.75
Served with blue cheese or ranch
Soft Pretzel Appetizer$8.00
Soft Pretzels with Salt served with House Beer Cheese and House Mustard.
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.00
Grilled chicken, house-made Caesar dressing, Parmesan, and bacon in a wrap
Substitute shrimp $4, steak $4
Cheeseburger$12.00
Melted white cheddar with lettuce, tomato, onions, and housemade pickles
Flank Steak Salad$15.00
Grilled flank steak with blue cheese crumbles, sliced apples, walnuts,
and red onions served with honey balsamic dressing
Turkey Delicious Melt$11.00
Smoked turkey, Golden Delicious apples, white cheddar, and honey mayo on sourdough.
Chicken Lettuce Wraps$11.50
Red Cabbage, Cucumber, Carrots, Sauteed Chicken on Lettuce Leaves with House Sesame Sauce
Chicken and Waffles$16.50
Buttermilk fried chicken with golden
brown waffles. Served with
bourbon-infused maple syrup and
honey butter. Comes with a side salad
Corn Fritters$8.50
A southern favorite, served with
smoky honey sauce
Location

114 GRAND HILL PLACE

Holly Springs NC

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
