Mason Jar Tavern

Whether you find yourself at our table after a hard day at work, a more than usually difficult day with the kids, or simply looking for a place to grab a bite, we hope you find our restaurant welcoming and exciting. We hope you will come to know that at TMJT, “… Your jar is always full.” We hope the brewery taproom and our beer will be an extension of that experience. Whether you enjoy Mason Jar Lager Co beer at your home with friends, your favorite local bar, or at a social event, we hope you experience “a taste of southern hospitality.”

305 S Main Street

Popular Items

Cheesecake w/Strawberry Sauce$6.00
House made cheesecake topped with Strawberry sauce
Fried Green Tomato BLT$11.00
Two fried green tomatoes, candied bacon, lettuce, tomato, and roasted garlic aioli
Buttermilk Fried Chicken$12.00
Two buttermilk fried chicken tenders
served with dill mayo, lettuce,
and tomato on a brioche bun
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.00
Grilled chicken, house-made Caesar dressing, Parmesan, and bacon in a wrap
Substitute shrimp $4, steak $4
Sourdough Club$11.50
Pasta and Olive Oil With Chicken$6.00
Nashville Hot Chicken$13.00
Golden fried chicken tossed in Nashville hot sauce on sourdough bread with house made pickles and chipotle mayo.
Pimento Chicken$13.00
Two hand-breaded, fried chicken tenders, house pimento cheese, cayenne honey, and jalapeños. Served on a brioche bun.
Shrimp Po Boy$15.00
Philly Steak Sandwich$13.00
Grilled Chopped Steak, Onions & Peppers, Provolone Cheese

Served with a side
Location

305 S Main Street

Fuquay-Varina NC

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
