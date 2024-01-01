Chili in Mason
Mason restaurants that serve chili
BAD Brewing Company
440 S Jefferson St, Mason
|Bourbon Chili (Bowl)
|$12.00
Bowl of chili made with hamburger, steak, pinto / black beans, and Kentucky bourbon. Topped with shredded cheddar, sour cream, and scallions.
|Chili Cheeseburger
|$12.25
Beef smash patty (locally sourced from Sanford Family Beef in Parma, MI) topped with chili, shredded cheddar, yellow onion, and mustard on a brioche bun. Add bacon for $1.50.
(Substitutions available: GF bun, Impossible patty)
|Bourbon Chili
|$0.00
Tommy's classic homemade Chili topped with sour cream and cheddar cheese.