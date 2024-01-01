Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Mason

Mason restaurants
Mason restaurants that serve chili

FRENCH FRIES

BAD Brewing Company

440 S Jefferson St, Mason

Avg 4.8 (535 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bourbon Chili (Bowl)$12.00
Bowl of chili made with hamburger, steak, pinto / black beans, and Kentucky bourbon. Topped with shredded cheddar, sour cream, and scallions.
Chili Cheeseburger$12.25
Beef smash patty (locally sourced from Sanford Family Beef in Parma, MI) topped with chili, shredded cheddar, yellow onion, and mustard on a brioche bun. Add bacon for $1.50.
(Substitutions available: GF bun, Impossible patty)
Bourbon Chili$0.00
Tommy's classic homemade Chili topped with sour cream and cheddar cheese.
More about BAD Brewing Company
Consumer pic

 

The Vault Deli

368 S Jefferson St - 360 S Jefferson St, Mason

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cactus Chili
More about The Vault Deli

