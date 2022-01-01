Nachos in Mason

Mason restaurants that serve nachos

BAD Brewing Company image

BAD Brewing Company

440 S Jefferson St, Mason

Avg 4.8 (535 reviews)
Takeout
Nacho Tots$10.00
Tater tots topped with chorizo queso, pepper jack cheese, black bean salsa, and chimmichurri.
NO JOKE NACHOS image

Good Bites

440 S Jefferson St Ste B, Mason

Avg 4.8 (191 reviews)
Takeout
NO JOKE NACHOS$11.75
black beans, cheddar, jack & cotija cheeses, fresh cilantro, jalapeño sour cream, smoked tomato salsa, corn tortilla chips; add smoked pork carnitas for $2
1/2 NO JOKE NACHO$8.00
black beans, cheddar, jack & cotija cheeses, smoked tomato salsa, fresh cilantro, jalapeño sour cream;
corn tortilla chips; add smoked pork carnitas for $1
