Nachos in Mason
Mason restaurants that serve nachos
BAD Brewing Company
440 S Jefferson St, Mason
|Nacho Tots
|$10.00
Tater tots topped with chorizo queso, pepper jack cheese, black bean salsa, and chimmichurri.
Good Bites
440 S Jefferson St Ste B, Mason
|NO JOKE NACHOS
|$11.75
black beans, cheddar, jack & cotija cheeses, fresh cilantro, jalapeño sour cream, smoked tomato salsa, corn tortilla chips; add smoked pork carnitas for $2
|1/2 NO JOKE NACHO
|$8.00
black beans, cheddar, jack & cotija cheeses, smoked tomato salsa, fresh cilantro, jalapeño sour cream;
corn tortilla chips; add smoked pork carnitas for $1