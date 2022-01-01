Mason restaurants you'll love
Mason's top cuisines
Must-try Mason restaurants
More about Phoenician Taverna
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Phoenician Taverna
7944 S Mason Montgomery Rd, Mason
|Popular items
|Arnabeet
|$8.50
CAULIFLOWER AND TAHINI. Caulifower florets fried to a golden brown, drizzled with tahini sauce.
|Shawarma Djaj Main
|$20.75
CHICKEN VERTICAL ROTISSERIE. Marinated chicken breasts slowly cooked on the vertical rotisserie, served with onion-sumac-parsley, basmati rice and our garlic whip.
|M'hammara
|$9.50
WALNUTS DIP. Raw walnuts pureed with roasted red bell pepper, pomegranate reduction, onions, spices and EV olive oil.
More about The Wildflower Cafe
The Wildflower Cafe
207 E Main St, Mason
|Popular items
|Domaine Lepovo 'Grand Cuvee' Red Blend 2015
|$45.00
From another great Macedonian winery, this perfectly balanced blend of Vranec, Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot exhibits pronounced dried plum and black cherry aromas combined with sweet spices and subtle hints of coffee and tobacco.
|Hall ' Kathryn Hall' Cabernet Sauvignon 2017
|$200.00
This beautiful Napa Valley Cabernet is the top tier of the Hall family of wines. It has notes of dark plum, ripe blackberry, anise, and violet. The firm tannins are well integrated and provide a structured backbone to this opulent wine.
|Hall Cabernet Sauvignon 2017
|$60.00
Hall consistently delivers beautiful wines. This Napa Valley Cabernet has notes of bold, dark fruit, cocoa, nutmeg and graphite. The tannins and acidity are balanced with a lovely, long finish.
More about Tony's Pizzeria
Tony's Pizzeria
216 West Main St., Mason
|Popular items
|Large Pizza
|$19.00
Cheese
|Meduim Pizza
|$14.00
Cheese
|Small Pizza
|$9.00
Cheese
More about Brewriver at Sonder Brewing
Brewriver at Sonder Brewing
8584 Duke Boulevard, Mason
|Popular items
|KIDS TOTS
|$2.00
|KIDS MAC N' CHEESE
|$4.00
More about Zundo 2 Mason Location
Zundo 2 Mason Location
6663 western row, mason
|Popular items
|Vegetarian Ramen
|$13.00
ramen and vegetable broth w. bamboo shoot,lotus root,bean sprout and green onion
|Chicken Bun
|$8.00
deep fried chicken bun
|Miso Ramen
|$14.00
ramen noodles in homemade creamy soybean paste
More about BrewRiver at Sonder Brewing
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
BrewRiver at Sonder Brewing
8584 Duke Blvd, Mason
|Popular items
|Pork Schnitzel Sam'ich
|$11.00
BREADED PORK MEDALLION, LEMON CAPER AIOLI, SWISS CHEESE, FIELD GREENS, LOCAL BUN
|Loaded Tots
|$8.00
BACON, CHEDDAR CHEESE, SOUR CREAM, SCALLIONS
|Crispy Buttermilk Chicken Sam'ich
|$11.50
BRINED FOR 24 HOURS IN BUTTERMILK, TOPPED WITH SWEET-N-SPICY PICKLED CABBAGE, AMERICAN CHEESE, HOUSE-MADE LEMON AIOLI, LOCAL BUN
More about ZYGMUNT'S
ZYGMUNT'S
6676 Tri Way Drive, Mason
More about ZYGMUNT'S
ZYGMUNT'S
6676 TRI WAY DR, Mason