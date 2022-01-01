Mason restaurants you'll love

Mason restaurants
Toast
  • Mason

Mason's top cuisines

Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Hummus
Mediterranean
Ramen
Ramen
Gastropubs
Middle Eastern
Must-try Mason restaurants

Phoenician Taverna image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Phoenician Taverna

7944 S Mason Montgomery Rd, Mason

Avg 4.6 (921 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Arnabeet$8.50
CAULIFLOWER AND TAHINI. Caulifower florets fried to a golden brown, drizzled with tahini sauce.
Shawarma Djaj Main$20.75
CHICKEN VERTICAL ROTISSERIE. Marinated chicken breasts slowly cooked on the vertical rotisserie, served with onion-sumac-parsley, basmati rice and our garlic whip.
M'hammara$9.50
WALNUTS DIP. Raw walnuts pureed with roasted red bell pepper, pomegranate reduction, onions, spices and EV olive oil.
More about Phoenician Taverna
The Wildflower Cafe image

 

The Wildflower Cafe

207 E Main St, Mason

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Domaine Lepovo 'Grand Cuvee' Red Blend 2015$45.00
From another great Macedonian winery, this perfectly balanced blend of Vranec, Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot exhibits pronounced dried plum and black cherry aromas combined with sweet spices and subtle hints of coffee and tobacco.
Hall ' Kathryn Hall' Cabernet Sauvignon 2017$200.00
This beautiful Napa Valley Cabernet is the top tier of the Hall family of wines. It has notes of dark plum, ripe blackberry, anise, and violet. The firm tannins are well integrated and provide a structured backbone to this opulent wine.
Hall Cabernet Sauvignon 2017$60.00
Hall consistently delivers beautiful wines. This Napa Valley Cabernet has notes of bold, dark fruit, cocoa, nutmeg and graphite. The tannins and acidity are balanced with a lovely, long finish.
More about The Wildflower Cafe
Tony's Pizzeria image

 

Tony's Pizzeria

216 West Main St., Mason

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Large Pizza$19.00
Cheese
Meduim Pizza$14.00
Cheese
Small Pizza$9.00
Cheese
More about Tony's Pizzeria
Brewriver at Sonder Brewing image

 

Brewriver at Sonder Brewing

8584 Duke Boulevard, Mason

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
KIDS TOTS$2.00
KIDS MAC N' CHEESE$4.00
More about Brewriver at Sonder Brewing
Restaurant banner

 

Zundo 2 Mason Location

6663 western row, mason

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Vegetarian Ramen$13.00
ramen and vegetable broth w. bamboo shoot,lotus root,bean sprout and green onion
Chicken Bun$8.00
deep fried chicken bun
Miso Ramen$14.00
ramen noodles in homemade creamy soybean paste
More about Zundo 2 Mason Location
Consumer pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

BrewRiver at Sonder Brewing

8584 Duke Blvd, Mason

Avg 4.2 (177 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pork Schnitzel Sam'ich$11.00
BREADED PORK MEDALLION, LEMON CAPER AIOLI, SWISS CHEESE, FIELD GREENS, LOCAL BUN
Loaded Tots$8.00
BACON, CHEDDAR CHEESE, SOUR CREAM, SCALLIONS
Crispy Buttermilk Chicken Sam'ich$11.50
BRINED FOR 24 HOURS IN BUTTERMILK, TOPPED WITH SWEET-N-SPICY PICKLED CABBAGE, AMERICAN CHEESE, HOUSE-MADE LEMON AIOLI, LOCAL BUN
More about BrewRiver at Sonder Brewing
Banner pic

 

ZYGMUNT'S

6676 Tri Way Drive, Mason

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about ZYGMUNT'S
Restaurant banner

 

ZYGMUNT'S

6676 TRI WAY DR, Mason

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about ZYGMUNT'S

