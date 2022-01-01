Go
Toast

Mason Social

Come by and enjoy great food!

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

728 North Henry Street • $$

Avg 4.4 (1459 reviews)

Popular Items

Restaurant Week$35.00
Restaurant Week
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

728 North Henry Street

Alexandria VA

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Majestic To-Go

No reviews yet

The Majestic Easter Dinner To Go is available!

BGR

No reviews yet

At BGR, our kitchens are open for transparency into the quality food we use everyday and for customers to connect with the process. Our burgers are crafted with the highest quality beef and grilled to temperature over an open flame — not fried on a piece of stainless steel. Our bread is made for us by local bakers and delivered fresh daily. The tomatoes are the finest available and hand sliced – the way a tomato should be. It's not fast food, its food made right.

The Peoples Drug

No reviews yet

Peoples, to which it was often referred, is once again a great place to get a delicious sandwich, and a fantastic drink.

ESP Tea & Coffee

No reviews yet

To our canine parents, please leave a note on your online order and we'll bring your order out to you! Only service animals are allowed within ESP Tea and Coffee's premises. Thank you for your understanding and patronage!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston