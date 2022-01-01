Go
Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar

Real, fresh, local food & craft cocktails + Minnesota favorites! 🍽🍷 Open 7 days a week for breakfast, lunch, dinner, & weekend brunch. 📅 Seasonal outdoor patio, too! ☀️

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1565 Cliff Road • $$

Avg 4.4 (4277 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Wings$15.00
whole jumbo chicken wings (5pc); served with celery sticks and blue cheese dressing | choose: dry rub, BBQ, mango-habanero, or buffalo [G^]
Huevos Rancheros$15.00
slow-roasted pork, refried pinto beans, two eggs, queso fresco cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and house-made roasted chipotle salsa, on a bed of warm tortilla chips [G^]
Cupcakes - Baker's Choice 4ct (may contain nuts)$10.00
baker's choice 4-pack of assorted flavors -- may contain nuts
Kids Chicken Fingers$8.00
served with choice of side
Tater Tot Hotdish$14.00
seasoned ground beef, corn, house-made cream of mushroom, tater tots; topped with cheddar cheese
Kids Cheese Pizza$8.00
mozzarella cheese and MJK red sauce [V]
Pot Roast$16.00
slow roasted with carrots, celery, onion; smothered with garlic mashed potatoes and MJK gravy
Farmstead Burger$16.00
seasoned fresh ground beef, cheese curds, white cheddar cheese, house-made jalapeño-raspberry sauce, egg bun
Jumbo Cinnamon Roll$5.00
with house-made brown butter and cream cheese icing
MJK Cheeseburger$15.00
seasoned fresh ground beef, choice of cheese, dijonnaise, lettuce, tomato, pickled onion, egg bun
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Gift Cards
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1565 Cliff Road

Eagan MN

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

