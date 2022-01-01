Go
Mason's Dumpling Shop - Pasadena (GC)

Handmade Dumplings since 2001
MICHELIN BIB GOURMAND 2021

55 s madison ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pan Fried Pork Dumplings - 10pcs$13.00
(BEST SELLER SINCE 2001) Pork Shoulder with a dash of ginger and green onions
Baby Bok Choy$7.00
Freshly Hand Pickled Baby Bok Choy with soy sauce and a side of vegan oyster sauce.
Steamed Soup Dumplings with Pork (8pcs)$13.00
Original soup dumplings made with pork with a dash of ginger and green onions. (to be enjoyed while hot)
Boiled Chive and Shrimp Dumplings (10pcs)$13.00
Fresh Chives, Pork Shoulder, Shrimp and Minced Fried Eggs (Most Traditional Chinese Dumplings)
Angus Stewed Beef Over Rice$12.00
Angues beef with baby bok choy, green onions, pickled vegi, sesame and house chili.
Steamed Vegan Dumplings (8pcs)$13.00
Packed with Shiitake mushrooms, flavored bean curd, fresh cabbage, red carrots, glass noodles and shallots
Stewed Pork Belly over Rice$12.00
Stewed Pork Belly with baby bok choy, green onions, pickled vegi, sesame and house chili.
Steamed Soup Dumplings with Blue Crab and Pork (8pcs)$14.00
Original soup dumplings with blue crab and pork with a dash of ginger and green onions. (to be enjoyed while hot)
Pork Belly Bun$7.00
Packed with Pork Belly, Cole Slaw, sesame, green onion, and chili oil
Pan Fried Chicken and Cabbage Dumplings (10pcs)$13.00
All white meat chicken breast with cabbage
Location

55 s madison ave

Pasadena CA

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
