Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

Enjoy delicious and authentic Maine lobster rolls at Mason's!

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

529 E Belvedere Ave • $$

Avg 4.1 (111 reviews)

Popular Items

Whole Lobster Roll$23.00
Cole Slaw$2.00
Cape Cod Chips$2.00
Shrimp Roll$14.00
Jumbo shrimp tossed in mayo, celery & lemon
Lobster BLT Roll$18.00
Lobster, bacon, lettuce, tomato
Classic Lobster Roll$18.00
Served chilled with mayo and lemon butter
Lobster Grilled Cheese$14.00
CT Roll$18.00
Served warm, tossed in butter
Lobster Mac and Cheese$15.00
Lobster Salad Roll$18.00
Served chilled tossed in celery, mayo & lemon dressing
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

529 E Belvedere Ave

Baltimore MD

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
