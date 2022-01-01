Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
Enjoy delicious and authentic Maine lobster rolls at Mason's!
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
529 E Belvedere Ave • $$
Location
529 E Belvedere Ave
Baltimore MD
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
