Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
1303 19th Street NW • $$
1303 19th Street NW
Washington DC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:15 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:15 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:15 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:15 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:15 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:15 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:15 pm
