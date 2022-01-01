Go
Toast

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

Come in and enjoy!

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

1303 19th Street NW • $$

Avg 4.7 (947 reviews)

Popular Items

Cup Lobster Bisque$5.00
Cole Slaw$2.00
Lobster Salad Roll$18.95
Tossed in celery, mayo & lemon dressing
Lobster Mac and Cheese$13.95
Lobster Grilled Cheese$13.95
Cape Cod Chips$2.00
Side Salad$5.00
CT Roll$18.95
Served warm with butter
The Bar Harbor$24.95
50% more lobster meat including tail on any roll
Classic Lobster Roll$18.95
Served chilled with mayo and lemon butter.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1303 19th Street NW

Washington DC

Sunday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Neighborhood Map

