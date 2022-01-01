Go
Toast

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

Enjoy delicious and authentic Maine lobster rolls at Mason's!

2122 First St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Lobster Mac &Cheese$14.00
Bar Harbor Roll$24.00
Basket Of Fries$4.50
CT Roll$17.95
Served warm, tossed in butter
Lobster Grilled Cheese$12.95
Classic Roll$17.95
Served chilled with mayo and lemon butter
Lobster Salad Roll$17.95
Served chilled tossed in celery, mayo & lemon dressing
Cole Slaw$2.00
Potato Salad$2.00
Bowl Lobster Bisque$7.00
See full menu

Location

2122 First St.

Fort Myers FL

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Edison Lunch Box

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! Located inside the Lee County Justice Center on the 2nd Floor- Monroe St. Side of the building

3 Pepper Burrito

No reviews yet

Established in 2014, family owned 3 Pepper Burrito brings a fresh take on Tex-Mex by mixing the classics with it's unique flavors and sauces. Unlike the other guys, we take fresh to the next level by pressing a fresh dough ball into a tortilla, then cook it in your face!

The Standard Restaurant

No reviews yet

Legendary cuisine

Green Cup Café

No reviews yet

Healthy, sustainable, and organic is our mission! We offer local coffee & loose-leaf tea, bubble tea, raw juices & whole food smoothies, vegan meals for breakfast and lunch, made-to-order salads and wraps, soups, vegan desserts, açaí bowls, and much more.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston