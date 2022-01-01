Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
Now open in Georgetown! Enjoy delicious Maine lobster rolls in a casual setting at the heart of it all on the corner of Wisconsin and M!
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
1078 Wisconsin Ave, NW • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1078 Wisconsin Ave, NW
Washington DC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Bozzelli's Italian Deli - DC 2
Come in and enjoy!
Chez Billy Sud
Classic French cuisine served in an intimate setting in the heart of Georgetown.
Fiola Mare
Fiola Mare offers a selection of Dinner Tasting Menus, A La Carte Appetizers, Salads, Pastas, Main Courses, Side Dishes, and Desserts, as well as Fine Wine Selections, Premium Spirits, and Mixologist Crafted Cocktail Kits – for contact-free Delivery by our team to your home or for Pickup at our restaurant’s front door.
Baked & Wired
Place an advance special order for your favorite Baked&Wired goodies!