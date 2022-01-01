Go
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

Now open in Georgetown! Enjoy delicious Maine lobster rolls in a casual setting at the heart of it all on the corner of Wisconsin and M!

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

1078 Wisconsin Ave, NW • $$

Avg 5 (1 reviews)

Popular Items

Organic Maine Root Soda$3.50
Mac And Cheese$6.00
Potato Salad$2.00
Lobster Salad Roll$19.00
Served chilled tossed in celery, mayo & lemon dressing
Cup Lobster Bisque$5.00
CT Roll$19.00
Served warm, tossed in butter.
Shrimp Roll$12.00
Jumbo shrimp tossed in mayo, celery & lemon.
Classic Lobster Roll$19.00
Served chilled with mayo and lemon butter.
Cape Cod Chips$2.00
Bar Harbor$24.00
Choose any Mason's Famous Roll and get 50% more meat - including tail.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating

Location

1078 Wisconsin Ave, NW

Washington DC

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

