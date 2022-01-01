Go
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

Come in and enjoy!

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

401 Biscayne Blvd • $$

Avg 4.3 (105 reviews)

Popular Items

Quart Clam Chowder$13.00
CT Roll$20.00
Served warm with butter
Bowl Lobster Bisque$7.00
Cup New England Clam Chowder$5.00
Bowl New England Clam Chowder$7.00
Tater Tots$5.00
Classic Lobster Roll$20.00
Served chilled with mayo and lemon butter.
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

401 Biscayne Blvd

Miami FL

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
