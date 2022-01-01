Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
Enjoy delicious and authentic Maine lobster rolls at Mason's!
156 National Plaza
Oxon Hill MD
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Table 95
Your local neighborhood Irish Pub
Grace’s Mandarin -
Grace’s Mandarin presents a fusion of modern Asian inspired dishes with a flair in an elegant and refined ambiance. Enjoy some of the most spectacular views of the Potomac River, in the heart of National Harbor, with patio seating available during the warmer months.
Public House National Harbor
Whether it is breakfast, lunch, happy hour, dinner or a late night party that you seek in National Harbor, Public House is one of the best restaurant and bar establishments across from the Gaylord Hotel and Convention Center. Public House provides full service dining including happy hour, late night fare and Saturday & Sunday breakfast/brunch.
Available for large group and special event accommodations, our private dining room can be used for cocktail parties as well as for sit down dinners. With multiple big screen plasma televisions around the restaurant and bar, you can be sure that you will have a view to watch the big game! Whether it is a DJ or Live Entertainment or Karaoke Tuesdays, our late night atmosphere keeps our guests enjoying their time away from work and the real world! As the friendly neighborhood restaurant and bar, we believe that our guests should feel at home as soon as they arrive!
Succotash - National Harbor
SUCCOTASH is named after the classic dish that has been a longstanding staple of the Southern table. While many know “Succotash” when they see it, the dish has been interpreted, modified and passed from generation to generation for centuries. While Succotash between families will share similarities, each family’s recipe is deeply personal and reminiscent of those special suppers that brings kin together. Our “Succotash” is special to us and we invite you to experience the South from our point of view.