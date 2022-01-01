Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
Enjoy delicious and authentic Maine lobster rolls at Mason's!
67B Rehoboth Ave
Popular Items
Location
67B Rehoboth Ave
Rehoboth DE
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Blackwall Hitch - Rehoboth
Come in and enjoy!
Federal Fritter & Bistro
A casual Rehoboth Beach fritter shop, bistro & eat bar.
Above the Dunes
Come in and enjoy!
The Pines Rehoboth Beach
The Pines modern tavern offers a winning combination of sensational interior design, a lively atmosphere, creative American cuisine, crafty cocktails and first-class customer service. The restaurant features a full farm-to-table menu in the dining room and a thoughtfully crafted lite fare menu upstairs in the lounge.