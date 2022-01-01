Massapequa restaurants you'll love

Massapequa restaurants
Toast
  • Massapequa

Massapequa's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Takeout box
Chinese
Vegan
Juice & Smoothies
Must-try Massapequa restaurants

OC ~ Organic Artisan Eatery & Juice Bar image

 

OC ~ Organic Artisan Eatery & Juice Bar

37 Broadway, North Massapequa

No reviews yet
Essential Green$7.95
Kale, spinach, cucumber, celery & apple.
Nuts Over Chocolate$7.29
Bananas, raw cacao & choice of nut butter
PB&J$9.50
Blueberries, raspberries, bananas and peanut butter
Lindenhurst Diner image

 

Lindenhurst Diner

195 East Montauk Highway, Lindenhurst

No reviews yet
Chicken Cobb Salad$14.75
avocado, cherry tomato, cheddar, bacon, hard boiled egg
Mozzarella Sticks$9.25
tomato sauce
Sriracha Chicken Wrap$12.95
grilled chicken, avocado, lettuce, tomato, pepperjack, sriracha aioli
Jen's Chinese Food image

 

Jen's Chinese Food

1336 Hicksville Road, Massapequa

Avg 4.2 (238 reviews)
Sesame Chicken (Large)$13.50
All white meat chicken!
Sesame Chicken (Dinner Combination)$12.95
All white meat chicken!
General Tso's Chicken (Large)$13.50
All white meat chicken!
Sup Vietnamese Pho & Grill - Massapequa image

 

Sup Vietnamese Pho & Grill

998 Carmans Rd, Massapequa

No reviews yet
Pho Bo Vien$13.00
topped with homemade Súp signature beef meatballs
Pho King$16.00
topped with boneless short rib slices
Pho Tai$14.00
topped with thin slices of rare eye-round beef
Restaurant banner

 

Sotto Sopra

624 Broadway Ste A, North Massapequa

No reviews yet
Banner pic

 

Voodoo Crab

997 Carmans Rd, Massapequa

No reviews yet
