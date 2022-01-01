Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fried rice in Massapequa

Go
Massapequa restaurants
Toast

Massapequa restaurants that serve chicken fried rice

Jen's Chinese Food image

 

Jen's Chinese Food

1336 Hicksville Road, Massapequa

Avg 4.2 (238 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fried Rice (Large)$9.95
Chicken Fried Rice (Small)$5.50
More about Jen's Chinese Food
Item pic

 

Voodoo Crab of Massapequa

997 Carmans Rd, Massapequa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fried Rice$11.00
More about Voodoo Crab of Massapequa

