Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Massapequa

Go
Massapequa restaurants
Toast

Massapequa restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Lindenhurst Diner image

 

Lindenhurst Diner

195 East Montauk Highway, Lindenhurst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Cake$6.25
More about Lindenhurst Diner
Item pic

 

Voodoo Crab of Massapequa -

997 Carmans Rd, Massapequa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Molten Lava Cake$9.00
More about Voodoo Crab of Massapequa -

Browse other tasty dishes in Massapequa

Vegetable Fried Rice

Pudding

Sweet Potato Fries

Po Boy

Quesadillas

Salmon

Pancakes

Sliders

Map

More near Massapequa to explore

Farmingdale

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Hicksville

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Bellmore

No reviews yet

Freeport

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Amityville

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

East Meadow

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Plainview

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Massapequa Park

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Merrick

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1967 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (644 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (164 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (296 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston