Rice balls in Massapequa

Massapequa restaurants
Massapequa restaurants that serve rice balls

Italian Affair of Massapequa

624 Broadway, Massapequa

No reviews yet
Takeout
RICE BALL$4.50
More about Italian Affair of Massapequa
Frank's Pizzeria & Restaurant

1095 Broadway, North Massapequa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rice Ball (Large)$5.75
Served with sauce parm style
More about Frank's Pizzeria & Restaurant

