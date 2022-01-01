Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp fried rice in Massapequa

Massapequa restaurants
Massapequa restaurants that serve shrimp fried rice

Jen's Chinese Food image

 

Jen's Chinese Food

1336 Hicksville Road, Massapequa

Avg 4.2 (238 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Fried Rice (Small)$6.75
Shrimp Fried Rice (Large)$10.95
More about Jen's Chinese Food
Banner pic

 

Voodoo Crab of Massapequa

997 Carmans Rd, Massapequa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Fried Rice$11.00
More about Voodoo Crab of Massapequa

