Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Massapequa

Go
Massapequa restaurants
Toast

Massapequa restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Lindenhurst Diner image

 

Lindenhurst Diner

195 East Montauk Highway, Lindenhurst

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Sweet Potato Fries$7.45
Side Sweet Potato Fries
More about Lindenhurst Diner
Item pic

 

Voodoo Crab of Massapequa

997 Carmans Rd, Massapequa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$6.90
More about Voodoo Crab of Massapequa

Browse other tasty dishes in Massapequa

Cookies

Fried Rice

Shrimp Fried Rice

Quesadillas

Sliders

Tuna Salad

Vegetable Fried Rice

Pudding

Map

More near Massapequa to explore

Farmingdale

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Bellmore

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Hicksville

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Amityville

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

East Meadow

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Plainview

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Massapequa Park

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Freeport

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Merrick

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1589 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (267 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (546 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston