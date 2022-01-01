Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Vegetable fried rice in
Massapequa
/
Massapequa
/
Vegetable Fried Rice
Massapequa restaurants that serve vegetable fried rice
Jen's Chinese Food
1336 Hicksville Road, Massapequa
Avg 4.2
(238 reviews)
Vegetable Fried Rice (Small)
$5.50
Vegetable Fried Rice (Large)
$9.95
More about Jen's Chinese Food
Voodoo Crab of Massapequa
997 Carmans Rd, Massapequa
No reviews yet
Vegetable Fried Rice
$8.00
More about Voodoo Crab of Massapequa
