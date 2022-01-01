Massapequa Park restaurants you'll love
More about ZimZari Catering
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
ZimZari Catering
4964 merrick Rd, Massapequa park
|Popular items
|Vegetable Quesadilla
Wood-fired California Vegetables Topped with Crispy Onions and Jack and Cheddar Cheese
|10-Pack Volcano Tacos
|$55.00
Tortillas Filled with Volcano Shrimp, Crisp Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, and Sliced Avocado Drizzled with a Chipotle Mayo.
|The Beach Party 20-25 people
|$320.00
50 tacos | 3 salads | Chips and Salsa
More about Mercato Kitchen & Cocktails
Mercato Kitchen & Cocktails
4958 Merrick Road, Massapequa Park
|Popular items
|Penne alla Vodka
|$22.95
|Sliced Steak Sandwich
|$22.95
|Chopped Chicken & Feta Salad
|$17.95
More about Bango Bowls
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SEAFOOD • SALADS
Bango Bowls
1010 Park Blvd, Massapequa Park
|Popular items
|Bango Bowl - 16oz
|$9.15
Base: Organic acai, strawberries, banana, blueberries & a dash of soy milk. Granola: Oats & Honey Toppings: Strawberries, banana, blueberries, coconut & a drizzle of honey
|Sunset Cruise - 8oz
|$6.00
Organic steel cut oats, strawberries, banana, blueberries, & honey
|Bango Boss
|$7.75
Banana, flax seed, peanut butter, chocolate protein & almond milk
More about The Tap Room - Massapequa Park
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Tap Room - Massapequa Park
1010 Park Blvd, Massapequa Park
|Popular items
|Marinated Steak Tacos
|$18.00
Marinated steak topped with fried onions, gorgonzola cheese and bacon jam. Drizzled with a chimichurri sauce.
|Spinach Dip
|$13.00
A creamy blend of sour cream, cream cheese, spinach, and various cheeses. Served with house made pita chips.
|Shrooms & Bulbs
|$16.00
Choice of our signature blend burgers topped with fresh mushrooms, onions and melted swiss.
More about Vida
Vida
4964 MERRICK ROAD, MASSAPEQUA PARK