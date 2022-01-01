Mac and cheese in Massapequa Park
Massapequa Park restaurants that serve mac and cheese
More about Mercato Kitchen & Cocktails
Mercato Kitchen & Cocktails
4958 Merrick Road, Massapequa Park
|Lobster Mac & Cheese
|$18.95
|Truffle Mac & Cheese
|$9.00
More about VIDA
VIDA
4964 MERRICK ROAD, MASSAPEQUA PARK
|KIDS MAC & CHEESE
|$7.00
All Served with Choice of Regular or Sweet Potato Fries, Rice & Beans or Manadarin Oranges
More about The Tap Room - Massapequa Park
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Tap Room - Massapequa Park
1010 Park Blvd, Massapequa Park
|Mac & Cheese Bites
|$11.00
Creamy five cheese mac & cheese bites with pieces of bacon and finished with maytag aioli.
|Mac & Cheese Burger
|$16.00
Choice of our signature blend burgers topped with mac & cheese, melted cheddar cheese and finished with fig jam.
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$6.95