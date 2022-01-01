Quesadillas in Massapequa Park

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

ZimZari Catering image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

ZimZari Catering

4964 merrick Rd, Massapequa park

Avg 4.4 (780 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Quesadilla
Freshly Shaved Monterey Jack & White Cheddar Cheese in a Roasted Flour Tortillas
Vegetable Quesadilla
Wood-fired California Vegetables Topped with Crispy Onions and Jack and Cheddar Cheese
More about ZimZari Catering
Main pic

 

VIDA

4964 MERRICK ROAD, MASSAPEQUA PARK

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
KIDS CHICKEN QUESADILLA$10.00
BBQ PULLED PORK QUESADILLA$14.00
Monterey Jack Cheese, Scallions, Red Onion, Cilantro
KIDS CHEESE QUESADILLA$7.00
All Served with Choice of Regular or Sweet Potato Fries, Rice & Beans or Manadarin Oranges
More about VIDA
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Tap Room - Massapequa Park

1010 Park Blvd, Massapequa Park

Avg 4.3 (1614 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Short Rib Quesadilla$14.00
Slow-roasted short rib with blended cheeses in a flour tortilla. Served with salsa, guacamole, and sour cream.
Shrimp Quesadilla$15.00
Marinated shrimp with blended cheeses in a flour tortilla. Served with Salsa, Guacamole, and Sour Cream.
BBQ Chicken Quesadilla$12.00
Grilled BBQ chicken and blended cheese in a flour tortilla. Served with salsa, guacamole, and sour cream.
More about The Tap Room - Massapequa Park

