Quesadillas in Massapequa Park
Massapequa Park restaurants that serve quesadillas
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
ZimZari Catering
4964 merrick Rd, Massapequa park
|Cheese Quesadilla
Freshly Shaved Monterey Jack & White Cheddar Cheese in a Roasted Flour Tortillas
|Vegetable Quesadilla
Wood-fired California Vegetables Topped with Crispy Onions and Jack and Cheddar Cheese
VIDA
4964 MERRICK ROAD, MASSAPEQUA PARK
|KIDS CHICKEN QUESADILLA
|$10.00
|BBQ PULLED PORK QUESADILLA
|$14.00
Monterey Jack Cheese, Scallions, Red Onion, Cilantro
|KIDS CHEESE QUESADILLA
|$7.00
All Served with Choice of Regular or Sweet Potato Fries, Rice & Beans or Manadarin Oranges
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Tap Room - Massapequa Park
1010 Park Blvd, Massapequa Park
|Short Rib Quesadilla
|$14.00
Slow-roasted short rib with blended cheeses in a flour tortilla. Served with salsa, guacamole, and sour cream.
|Shrimp Quesadilla
|$15.00
Marinated shrimp with blended cheeses in a flour tortilla. Served with Salsa, Guacamole, and Sour Cream.
|BBQ Chicken Quesadilla
|$12.00
Grilled BBQ chicken and blended cheese in a flour tortilla. Served with salsa, guacamole, and sour cream.