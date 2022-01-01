Short ribs in Massapequa Park
Massapequa Park restaurants that serve short ribs
VIDA
4964 MERRICK ROAD, MASSAPEQUA PARK
|BRAISED SHORT RIB
|$15.00
Blue Cheese Queso, Black Beans & Rice, Pico de Gallo, Crispy Potatoes
|TT SHORT RIB
|$4.00
|SHORT RIB TACO
|$16.00
Charred Onions, Crispy Potatoes, Blue Cheese Queso, Onion-Cilantro Salsa
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Tap Room - Massapequa Park
1010 Park Blvd, Massapequa Park
|Short Rib Quesadilla
|$14.00
Slow-roasted short rib with blended cheeses in a flour tortilla. Served with salsa, guacamole, and sour cream.
|Short Rib Sliders
|$16.00
Slow braised short rib topped with mozzarella cheese, a creamy horseradish sauce and frizzled onions.