Short ribs in Massapequa Park

Massapequa Park restaurants
Massapequa Park restaurants that serve short ribs

VIDA

4964 MERRICK ROAD, MASSAPEQUA PARK

TakeoutFast Pay
BRAISED SHORT RIB$15.00
Blue Cheese Queso, Black Beans & Rice, Pico de Gallo, Crispy Potatoes
TT SHORT RIB$4.00
SHORT RIB TACO$16.00
Charred Onions, Crispy Potatoes, Blue Cheese Queso, Onion-Cilantro Salsa
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Tap Room - Massapequa Park

1010 Park Blvd, Massapequa Park

Avg 4.3 (1614 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Short Rib Quesadilla$14.00
Slow-roasted short rib with blended cheeses in a flour tortilla. Served with salsa, guacamole, and sour cream.
Short Rib Sliders$16.00
Slow braised short rib topped with mozzarella cheese, a creamy horseradish sauce and frizzled onions.
