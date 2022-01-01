Shrimp tacos in Massapequa Park
Massapequa Park restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
VIDA
4964 MERRICK ROAD, MASSAPEQUA PARK
|SHRIMP BLT TACO
|$15.00
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Citrus Tomatoes, Shredded Romaine Lettuce, Siracha Mayo
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Tap Room - Massapequa Park
1010 Park Blvd, Massapequa Park
|Chipotle Shrimp Tacos
|$18.00
Fresh shrimp seasoned with chipotle and a hint of cinnamon. Topped with coconut mango salsa, shredded red cabbage and chipotle crema.