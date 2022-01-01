Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Massapequa Park

Massapequa Park restaurants
Massapequa Park restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

VIDA

4964 MERRICK ROAD, MASSAPEQUA PARK

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
SHRIMP BLT TACO$15.00
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Citrus Tomatoes, Shredded Romaine Lettuce, Siracha Mayo
More about VIDA
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Tap Room - Massapequa Park

1010 Park Blvd, Massapequa Park

Avg 4.3 (1614 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chipotle Shrimp Tacos$18.00
Fresh shrimp seasoned with chipotle and a hint of cinnamon. Topped with coconut mango salsa & shredded red cabbage.
More about The Tap Room - Massapequa Park

