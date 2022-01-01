Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak salad in Massapequa Park

Massapequa Park restaurants
Massapequa Park restaurants that serve steak salad

Main pic

 

VIDA

4964 MERRICK ROAD, MASSAPEQUA PARK

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
SALAD GRILLED STEAK$16.00
Romaine Lettuce, Red Onion, Cherry Tomatoes, Avocado, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Blue Cheese Dressing
More about VIDA
The Tap Room - Massapequa Park image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Tap Room - Massapequa Park

1010 Park Blvd, Massapequa Park

Avg 4.3 (1614 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Strawberry Fields Salad w/ Steak$17.00
Fresh local strawberries, craisins, gorgonzola, toasted walnuts, fresh tomatoes, and shaved red onion. Served over mixed greens and tossed in raspberry vinaigrette.
More about The Tap Room - Massapequa Park

