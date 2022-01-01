Steak salad in Massapequa Park
Massapequa Park restaurants that serve steak salad
More about VIDA
VIDA
4964 MERRICK ROAD, MASSAPEQUA PARK
|SALAD GRILLED STEAK
|$16.00
Romaine Lettuce, Red Onion, Cherry Tomatoes, Avocado, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Blue Cheese Dressing
More about The Tap Room - Massapequa Park
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Tap Room - Massapequa Park
1010 Park Blvd, Massapequa Park
|Strawberry Fields Salad w/ Steak
|$17.00
Fresh local strawberries, craisins, gorgonzola, toasted walnuts, fresh tomatoes, and shaved red onion. Served over mixed greens and tossed in raspberry vinaigrette.