Massillon restaurants you'll love
Massillon's top cuisines
Must-try Massillon restaurants
More about Fizzlestix
Fizzlestix
3242 Lincoln Way East, Massillon
|Popular items
|Tiger Twinkie
|$8.99
A jalapeno stuffed with our smoked brisket, cream cheese, wrapped in bacon, and drizzled with bbq sauce.
|Fettuccine Alfredo
|$12.99
Your choice plain, chicken or shrimp, served in our house made alfredo. Served with salad or soup.
|Pretzel Cheese Bites
|$7.99
Soft pretzel bites served with our zesty cheese sauce.
More about Joey's Kendal Tavern
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Joey's Kendal Tavern
705 Wales Rd NE, Massillon
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burger
|$12.00
10 oz burger topped with bacon, egg and cheese
|Patty Melt
|$11.00
10 oz burger on grilled rye with grilled onions and Swiss
|American Burger
|$9.00
10 oz burger topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles
with cheese add $ 1
More about The Nook Smokehouse and Grille
The Nook Smokehouse and Grille
12356 Millersburg rd, Massillon