Massillon sandwich spots you'll love

Joey's Kendal Tavern image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Joey's Kendal Tavern

705 Wales Rd NE, Massillon

Avg 4.7 (738 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
American Burger$9.00
10 oz burger topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles
with cheese add $ 1
Joey Burger$11.00
10 oz burger topped with grilled mushroom, onion and your choice of two cheeses
Breakfast Burger$12.00
10 oz burger topped with bacon, egg and cheese
More about Joey's Kendal Tavern
The Nook Smokehouse and Grille image

 

The Nook Smokehouse and Grille

12356 Millersburg rd, Massillon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about The Nook Smokehouse and Grille
Blue Heron Cafe image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Blue Heron Cafe

125 Lake Ave NW, Massillon

Avg 4.7 (127 reviews)
Takeout
More about Blue Heron Cafe

