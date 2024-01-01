Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pizza in Massillon

Massillon restaurants
Massillon restaurants that serve chicken pizza

EuroGyro - Massillon

3570 Lincoln Way East, Massillon

SM Honey Gold Chicken Pizza$11.99
Our honey gold sauce with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with grilled chicken, onions, and bacon smothered in honey gold sauce
LG Honey Gold Chicken Pizza$15.99
Our honey gold sauce with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with grilled chicken, onions, and bacon smothered in honey gold sauce
Fizzlestix - 3242 Lincoln Way East

3242 Lincoln Way East, Massillon

Pizza Buffalo Chicken$12.99
Our house pizza sauce, fried chicken, buffalo sauce, onions, and mozzarella. Topped with flamin hot cheetos and drizzle of ranch.
BBQ Chicken Pizza$12.99
Our Homemade BBQ Sauce. Fried Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Onions.
