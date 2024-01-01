Chicken pizza in Massillon
EuroGyro - Massillon
3570 Lincoln Way East, Massillon
|SM Honey Gold Chicken Pizza
|$11.99
Our honey gold sauce with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with grilled chicken, onions, and bacon smothered in honey gold sauce
|LG Honey Gold Chicken Pizza
|$15.99
Our honey gold sauce with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with grilled chicken, onions, and bacon smothered in honey gold sauce
More about Fizzlestix - 3242 Lincoln Way East
Fizzlestix - 3242 Lincoln Way East
3242 Lincoln Way East, Massillon
|Pizza Buffalo Chicken
|$12.99
Our house pizza sauce, fried chicken, buffalo sauce, onions, and mozzarella. Topped with flamin hot cheetos and drizzle of ranch.
|BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$12.99
Our Homemade BBQ Sauce. Fried Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Onions.