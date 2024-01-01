Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey clubs in Massillon

Massillon restaurants
Massillon restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Rockne's Massillon - 155 Lincoln Way East

155 Lincoln Way East, Massillon

Half Club Turkey Sandwich$8.25
Roasted turkey breast with bacon, lettuce, tomato and Swiss cheese stacked on your choice of thick grilled Texas toast or Wheatberry bread.
Club Turkey Sandwich$10.99
Roasted chicken breast with bacon, lettuce, tomato and Swiss cheese stacked on your choice of thick grilled Texas toast or Wheatberry bread.
Fizzlestix - 3242 Lincoln Way East

3242 Lincoln Way East, Massillon

Avg 4.1 (65 reviews)
Turkey Club$12.99
Sliced turkey breast, bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato, topped with cranberry mayo served on toasted sour dough bread.
