Go
Massimo's Restaurant image
Italian
Steakhouses
Seafood

Massimo's Restaurant

Open today 4:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

5200 Mowry Avenue

Fremont, CA 94538

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Baked Garlic Bread (side order)$4.00
Fresh Baked Francesi Bread with Garlic, Herbs and Parmesan
Loaf of Garlic Bread$8.00
Baked open-face until toasted and bubbly with our Butter, Garlic and Parmesan Spread
Chicken Breast Picatta$26.00
Breast of Chicken sautéed with Lemon Butter & Capers and served with Creamy Risotto and Seasonal Vegetables
Chicken Breast Parmigiana$26.00
Seasoned Bread Crumbs, Fresh Tomato and Mozzarella served with Pasta Pomodoro & Seasonal Vegetable
Rigatoni ala Massimo$21.00
Sauce of Beef, Pork, Mushroom, Diced Tomato, Scallions, Cream and Sherry
Cheese Ravioli Pesto$22.00
Fresh Basil, Garlic, with Touch of Cream and Pine Nuts
Spaghetti & Meatballs$24.00
Spaghetti with Bolognese Sauce with Two Large Meatballs made with Pork and Turkey
Cedar Planked Salmon$28.00
Baked with Honey Orange Glaze, Creamy Risotto and Fresh Vegetables
Side Caesar Salad$6.00
Romaine, Caesar Dressing, Garlic Croutons and Parmesan Cheese
Tiramisu$8.00
Espresso Soaked Lady Fingers, Mascarpone Cream and Dusted with Cocoa
See full menu

All hours

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

5200 Mowry Avenue, Fremont CA 94538

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

BurgerIM

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tastea

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Passage to India Bakery & Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

PARADISE BIRYANI - FREMONT

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Massimo's Restaurant

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston