Go
Toast

Master's Kitchen & Cocktail

Masters is back & better then ever !

208 S Coast Highway

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fried Chicken Sando$22.00
Side Avocado$2.00
Philly Eggroll$16.00
Rib Eye | Caramelized Onion | American Cheese | Cherry Pepper Ketchup | Fresh Herbs
Mixed Green salad$13.00
Strawberry Vinaigrette, Cucumber, Tomato, Sunflower Seeds, Goat Cheese, Strawberry
Masters Burger$18.00
Brioche Bun | Aged White Cheddar | Bacon Aioli | Red Onion | Lettuce | Tomato | Pickles | Served With Truffle Fries
Masters Brussels$14.00
Crispy Brussels, Carrots, Soy Sauce Aioli, Parmesan, Serrano Pepper
Impossible Burger$20.00
Meatball Sando$18.00
Side Shrimp$10.00
Chef's Vegetable Selection$10.00
Local Veggies | Maldon Salt | Fresh Herbs
See full menu

Location

208 S Coast Highway

Oceanside CA

Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

46 Beach Hut Deli

No reviews yet

Aloha Shared Daily!!! 🤙🏼🌴🌺

Local Tap House & Kitchen

No reviews yet

A restaurant where Executive Chef Daniel Elliott Pundik is not scared of searching for great in the art of menu preparation.

O’side Sports Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Cup Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston