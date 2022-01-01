Go
Toast

Matador ATX

Food container serving Latin American street food in South Austin at Lustre Pearl South

10400 Manchaca Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

PINCHE SANDWICHON$16.00
Ribeye carne asada, shrettuce, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, quesillo and Mexa mustard served like a torta in a toasted bolillo roll.
GUAC IT OUT$10.00
Smashed avocado, chile, cilantro, lime served with tostadas and salsa
SHRIMP VOLCAN$14.00
Morita adobo marinaded Gulf shrimp grilled over lump charcoal served as Tacos Volcanes with Oaxaca cheese, scallion, cilantro and avocado.
2 per order
RIBEYE TACOS$12.00
Street style salsa macha marinaded ribeye carne asada tacos with grilled onions, avocado, salsa piquin, queso fresco and cilantro.
3 per order.
Y.P.P ASADAS$9.00
Latin style roasted fries, mix of yucca, potatoes and plantains grilled on a plancha served with garlic mojo.
GUAC IT OUT$10.00
Smashed avocado, chile, cilantro, lime served with tostadas and salsa
RIBEYE TACOS$12.00
Street style salsa macha marinaded ribeye carne asada tacos with grilled onions, avocado, salsa piquin, queso fresco and cilantro.
3 per order.
Y.P.P ASADAS$9.00
Latin style roasted fries, mix of yucca, potatoes and plantains grilled on a plancha served with garlic mojo.
GRANDMAS TACOS$12.00
Tacos dorados stuffed with beef & potato papadillo, guac, salsa, quesillo, shrettuce and pico de gallo. Just like grandma used to make em.
4 per order
SHRIMP VOLCAN$14.00
Morita adobo marinaded Gulf shrimp grilled over lump charcoal served as Tacos Volcanes with Oaxaca cheese, scallion, cilantro and avocado.
2 per order
See full menu

Location

10400 Manchaca Rd

AUSTIN TX

Sunday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Indian Roller

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Serranos

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pho With Us

No reviews yet

Locally owned and made, authentic Vietnamese food with an Austin twist.

Dream Bakery @ The Hive

No reviews yet

Come visit us in our vintage Airstream trailer located at The Hive

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston