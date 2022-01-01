Go
Toast

The Matador

Come to The Matador in Downtown Boise for fresh, gourmet Mexican cuisine, hand-crafted specialty cocktails and 130+ varieties of tequila!

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

215 N 8th St. • $$

Avg 4.4 (1577 reviews)

Popular Items

Bag of Chips$1.50
Matador Quesadilla$9.50
Large flour tortilla filled with Monterey Jack cheese, fresh pico de gallo, and choice of protein. Served with cilantro-lime sour cream and fresh guacamole.
Matador Guacamole$8.50
House made guacamole, house made salsa, chicharrones, pico de gallo, queso fresca & cilantro garnish
Dip Flight$13.50
All of our favorite dips – Creamy three cheese queso, fresh guacamole, hearty black bean queso served with house chips and salsa. (gf)
Enchiladas Divorciadas$14.00
Corn tortillas filled with Monterey jack cheese & slow braised chicken thighs, smothered in two sauces: mild sweet & tangy salsa verde & medium smoky salsa roja. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans
Chips & Salsa$3.00
Burritos Ultimos$13.50
9 layer burrito with Mexican black beans, achiote-chile rice, Monterey jack & Cheddar cheese, serrano slaw, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, wrapped in a 12" tortilla.
Order it Cali-style and we'll add French fries, avocado and hot sauce.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Sommelier
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

215 N 8th St.

Boise ID

Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Western Proper

No reviews yet

Western Proper is the proper place to party in Boise, Idaho - delivering an elevated experience through iconic design, impeccable service, overthought details, and an incredible ambiance. Anything less just wouldn’t be proper.

Mai Thai Restaurant & Bar

No reviews yet

Mai Thai has been voted the Best of Boise 17 years in a row. We are proud to have been voted Best in Boise in several categories, including Best Thai Food, Best Happy Hour, and Best Vegetarian Food.

The Lively

No reviews yet

Eat. Drink. Be Lively.

Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Thank you for choosing Flatbread! We focus on authentic wood-fired Neapolitan pizzas accompanied by a variety of fresh salads, from-scratch dressings, appetizers, craft cocktails, draft beers and wine with friendly neighborhood hospitality and an amazing Happy Hour Mon-Fri. Enjoy our patio and upbeat atmosphere 7 days a week!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston