Go
A map showing the location of Matador restaurant2
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Matador restaurant2

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

StarStarStarStarHalf

435 Reviews

$$

26747 van born rd

Taylor, MI 48180

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

26747 van born rd, Taylor MI 48180

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Websters BBQ

No reviews yet

Char’latte Coffee Co

No reviews yet

Ran by two passionate sisters, Char’latte is a start-up coffee pop-up business that provides delicious hand-crafted beverages on-the-go. Whether you’re out and about or would like us to cater your event, we’ve got you covered.
We are based out of Metro Detroit and surrounding areas.

BBQ Central - Inkster Location

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

VARA Juice

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Matador restaurant2

orange star4.1 • 435 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston