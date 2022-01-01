Go
Toast

Matador

Come in and enjoy!

2876 N 27th Ave.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cheeseburger$6.00
Quesadilla tortilla, ground chuck, cheese, lettuce, bacon relish, fry sauce
Steak$5.00
Marinated Sirloin, Verde Mojo, Mango Salsa, Pickled Onions, Cilantro
Fried Chicken$5.00
Buttermilk fried chicken, charred Anaheim-bacon relish, pickled purple cabbage, raspberry coulis
Chipotle Pork$5.00
Chipotle Braised Pork Butt, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Apple Beet Salsa, Cilantro
Quesadilla$13.00
Choice of Green Chili Chicken or Chipotle Pork. Jack Cheese Blend, Chipotle Ranch, Roasted Tomato-Corn Salsa. Served with Salsa and Sour Cream.
Shrimp$5.00
Blackened shrimp, mango salsa, jicama slaw, garlic mayo, cilantro
Special$5.00
Mole Mole$5.00
Marinated Sirloin, Guac, 4 Year Mole, Cotija, Crispy Onions, Cilantro
Miranda's Bravas$12.00
Our Original Papas Bravas With Fried Pork Belly
Chorizo Bites$7.00
Chorizo, black beans, poblanos and cheese deep fried and served with spicy mayo. 5 per order
See full menu

Location

2876 N 27th Ave.

bozeman MT

Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Montana's Rib & Chop House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

City Brew Coffee

No reviews yet

Montana Born & Roasted

Clean Juice

No reviews yet

Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!

Bourbon BBQ

No reviews yet

Bourbon takes you to that place in your heart where your friends and family live. It’s the
backyard of your Uncle who used to live down South and picked up some sort of barbecue magic that no one else can ever seem to learn. It’s the memories of camping up Brackett Creek in high school with a bit more class and much better booze. It’s the music and the food and the laughter when the sun’s just setting after floating the Madison. It’s the deep happiness of a day spent with the whole family and the bit of rowdiness that happens once the kids have been sent to bed. And thanks to Bourbon, it’s always there and there’s someone else doing the cleanup.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston