Matawan restaurants you'll love

SALADS • STEAKS
The Pine Tavern
151 Route 34, Matawan
|Garlic Bread
|$2.50
Sliced Bread Toasted with our Homemade Garlic Butter
|Boom Boom Shrimp
|$14.95
Fried Beer Battered Shrimp over Spicy Mayo
|Maple Glazed Salmon
|$28.95
Broiled Maple Glazed Salmon with Belgium Endive; Served with Mustard Mashed Potatoes and Vegetables
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Prep Coffee
3996 Highway Route 516, Matawan
|Jersey Burrito
|$12.00
Egg, Potato, Pork Roll, Peppers, Scallions & American Cheese
|Overnight Oats: Caramel Brûlée
|$4.00
Raw rolled oats, combined with a flavored cream base and left to soak overnight for the perfect creamy texture.
Cream Base - 360 cals | 23g C | 23g F | 5g P
Almond Base - 190 cals | 24g C | 6g F | 5g P
|Iced Mocha Latte 16oz
|$6.40
latte + house-made chocolate ganache + whole milk
Panini bistro- Matawan
745 Rt. 34, Matawan
|French Onion
|$5.95
ALL OUR SOUPS ARE SERVED WITH FRESH BAKED BREAD.
|Truffle Fries W/ Parmesan Cheese
|$6.95
TOSSED WITH PARMESAN CHEESE AND TRUFFLE OIL
|P1-Italian Chicken
|$10.95
CHICKEN CUTLET ,FRESH MOZZ, ROASTED RED PEPPERS, BABY ARUGULA, EVOO, AND A BALSAMIC GLAZE
WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Grana Pizza Cafe
25 Morristown Rd, Matawan
Sukhmani Express
343-351 New Jersey 34, Matawan
|Butter Chicken
|$15.99
Butter chicken is a curry of chicken in a spiced tomato, butter and cream sauce.
|Naan
|$1.99
Naan is an Indian recipe; it's a type of flatbread. Traditionally they are baked inside a very hot clay tandoor oven, with charcoal or wood fire.
|Chicken Biryani
|$13.99
Chicken Biryani is a delicious savory rice dish loaded with spicy marinated chicken, caramelized onions, and flavorful saffron rice garnished with boiled egg.
Alternate Ending
1057 Rt. 34, Aberdeen
Main Street Donuts - 2
141 Main Street, Matawan
Es Burrito
1 Matawan St, Matawan