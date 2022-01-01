Matawan restaurants you'll love

Matawan restaurants
Toast
  • Matawan

Matawan's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
Steakhouses
Must-try Matawan restaurants

The Pine Tavern image

SALADS • STEAKS

The Pine Tavern

151 Route 34, Matawan

Avg 4.3 (1317 reviews)
Popular items
Garlic Bread$2.50
Sliced Bread Toasted with our Homemade Garlic Butter
Boom Boom Shrimp$14.95
Fried Beer Battered Shrimp over Spicy Mayo
Maple Glazed Salmon$28.95
Broiled Maple Glazed Salmon with Belgium Endive; Served with Mustard Mashed Potatoes and Vegetables
Prep Coffee image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Prep Coffee

3996 Highway Route 516, Matawan

Avg 4.5 (14 reviews)
Popular items
Jersey Burrito$12.00
Egg, Potato, Pork Roll, Peppers, Scallions & American Cheese
Overnight Oats: Caramel Brûlée$4.00
Raw rolled oats, combined with a flavored cream base and left to soak overnight for the perfect creamy texture.
Cream Base - 360 cals | 23g C | 23g F | 5g P
Almond Base - 190 cals | 24g C | 6g F | 5g P
Iced Mocha Latte 16oz$6.40
latte + house-made chocolate ganache + whole milk
Restaurant banner

 

Panini bistro- Matawan

745 Rt. 34, Matawan

No reviews yet
Popular items
French Onion$5.95
ALL OUR SOUPS ARE SERVED WITH FRESH BAKED BREAD.
Truffle Fries W/ Parmesan Cheese$6.95
TOSSED WITH PARMESAN CHEESE AND TRUFFLE OIL
P1-Italian Chicken$10.95
CHICKEN CUTLET ,FRESH MOZZ, ROASTED RED PEPPERS, BABY ARUGULA, EVOO, AND A BALSAMIC GLAZE
Restaurant banner

WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Grana Pizza Cafe

25 Morristown Rd, Matawan

Avg 4.5 (2823 reviews)
Sukhmani Express image

 

Sukhmani Express

343-351 New Jersey 34, Matawan

No reviews yet
Popular items
Butter Chicken$15.99
Butter chicken is a curry of chicken in a spiced tomato, butter and cream sauce.
Naan$1.99
Naan is an Indian recipe; it's a type of flatbread. Traditionally they are baked inside a very hot clay tandoor oven, with charcoal or wood fire.
Chicken Biryani$13.99
Chicken Biryani is a delicious savory rice dish loaded with spicy marinated chicken, caramelized onions, and flavorful saffron rice garnished with boiled egg.
Alternate Ending image

 

Alternate Ending

1057 Rt. 34, Aberdeen

No reviews yet
Restaurant banner

 

Main Street Donuts - 2

141 Main Street, Matawan

No reviews yet
Restaurant banner

 

Es Burrito

1 Matawan St, Matawan

No reviews yet
