Chicken sandwiches in Matawan

Alternate Ending
1057 Rt. 34, Aberdeen
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$15.00
green goddess mayo, pumkin seeds, bib lettuce, housemade focaccia
ONLY AVAILABLE FRIDAY - SUNDAY 12 to 4pm
Panini bistro- Matawan
745 Rt. 34, Matawan
|B8-Chicken Avocado Sandwich
|$9.95
Stacked chicken cutlet, Avocado, bistro sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion on a brioche bun
The Pine Tavern
151 Route 34, Matawan
|Chicken Parm Sandwich
|$10.95
Breaded Chicken Cutlet with Tomato Sauce and Melted Mozzarella Cheese on a Hoagie Roll