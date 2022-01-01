Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Matawan

Matawan restaurants
Matawan restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Alternate Ending image

 

Alternate Ending

1057 Rt. 34, Aberdeen

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Salad Sandwich$15.00
green goddess mayo, pumkin seeds, bib lettuce, housemade focaccia
ONLY AVAILABLE FRIDAY - SUNDAY 12 to 4pm
More about Alternate Ending
Item pic

 

Panini bistro- Matawan

745 Rt. 34, Matawan

No reviews yet
Takeout
B8-Chicken Avocado Sandwich$9.95
Stacked chicken cutlet, Avocado, bistro sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion on a brioche bun
More about Panini bistro- Matawan
The Pine Tavern image

SALADS • STEAKS

The Pine Tavern

151 Route 34, Matawan

Avg 4.3 (1317 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Parm Sandwich$10.95
Breaded Chicken Cutlet with Tomato Sauce and Melted Mozzarella Cheese on a Hoagie Roll
More about The Pine Tavern
Prep Coffee image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Prep Coffee

3996 Highway Route 516, Matawan

Avg 4.5 (14 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.00
Apple + Tomato + Basil
More about Prep Coffee

