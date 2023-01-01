Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg salad sandwiches in Matawan

Matawan restaurants
Toast

Matawan restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches

Town Square Diner

1077 NJ-34 # G, Aberdeen

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Egg Salad Sandwich$8.99
More about Town Square Diner
Prep Coffee image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Prep Coffee

3996 Highway Route 516, Matawan

Avg 4.5 (14 reviews)
Takeout
Egg Salad Sandwich$9.00
tomato + garlic aioli + sour dough bread
More about Prep Coffee

