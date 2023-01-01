Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Egg salad sandwiches in
Matawan
/
Matawan
/
Egg Salad Sandwiches
Matawan restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches
Town Square Diner
1077 NJ-34 # G, Aberdeen
No reviews yet
Egg Salad Sandwich
$8.99
More about Town Square Diner
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Prep Coffee
3996 Highway Route 516, Matawan
Avg 4.5
(14 reviews)
Egg Salad Sandwich
$9.00
tomato + garlic aioli + sour dough bread
More about Prep Coffee
Browse other tasty dishes in Matawan
Pork Chops
Sweet Potato Fries
Chicken Sandwiches
Garlic Bread
Chicken Wraps
Calamari
Chicken Rolls
Cappuccino
More near Matawan to explore
Edison
Avg 4.2
(41 restaurants)
Red Bank
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Old Bridge
No reviews yet
Marlboro
Avg 4.8
(10 restaurants)
Holmdel
No reviews yet
Parlin
No reviews yet
Keyport
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Middletown
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Morganville
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(2342 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(38 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(710 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(72 restaurants)
Atlantic City
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(124 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.6
(236 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(383 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(295 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(738 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(478 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston