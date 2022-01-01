Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Matawan

Go
Matawan restaurants
Toast

Matawan restaurants that serve fajitas

Consumer pic

 

Town Square Diner

1077 NJ-34 # G, Aberdeen

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fajita Wrap$12.89
with Onions, Peppers, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese & a Side of Salsa
More about Town Square Diner
The Pine Tavern image

SALADS • STEAKS

The Pine Tavern

151 Route 34, Matawan

Avg 4.3 (1317 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fajitas Mixtas$24.95
Mixed Fajitas with Skirt Steak, Chicken and Shrimp Sautéed With Peppers, Onions and Tomatoes; Served with Pico De Gallo, Avocado, Shredded Cheeses, Sour Cream, Soft Warm Flour Tortillas and Rice
Fajita Wrap$10.95
Sauteed Chicken and Beef with Peppers, Tomatoes and Onions
More about The Pine Tavern

Browse other tasty dishes in Matawan

Avocado Toast

Bruschetta

Tomato Soup

Turkey Bacon

Cheese Fries

Calamari

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Pancakes

Map

More near Matawan to explore

Red Bank

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Edison

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Holmdel

No reviews yet

Parlin

No reviews yet

Middletown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Old Bridge

No reviews yet

Keyport

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Morganville

No reviews yet

Marlboro

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1848 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (573 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (59 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (309 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (242 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (626 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (380 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston