Hot chocolate in
Matawan
/
Matawan
/
Hot Chocolate
Matawan restaurants that serve hot chocolate
Town Square Diner
1077 NJ-34 # G, Aberdeen
No reviews yet
Hot Chocolate
$3.59
More about Town Square Diner
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Prep Coffee
3996 Highway Route 516, Matawan
Avg 4.5
(14 reviews)
Hot Chocolate 12oz
$3.25
Steamed Milk + Chocolate
Hot Chocolate 16oz
$5.15
Steamed Milk + Chocolate
More about Prep Coffee
