Patty melts in Matawan

Matawan restaurants
Matawan restaurants that serve patty melts

Consumer pic

 

Town Square Diner

1077 NJ-34 # G, Aberdeen

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Patty Melt$14.89
Burger on Rye Bread topped with Melted Swiss Cheese and Fried Onions, served with French Fries
More about Town Square Diner
Alternate Ending image

 

Alternate Ending

1057 Rt. 34, Aberdeen

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Patty Melt$8.00
More about Alternate Ending

