Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Penne in Matawan

Go
Matawan restaurants
Toast

Matawan restaurants that serve penne

Item pic

 

Panini bistro- Matawan

745 Rt. 34, Matawan

No reviews yet
Takeout
PENNE VODKA
More about Panini bistro- Matawan
The Pine Tavern image

SALADS • STEAKS

The Pine Tavern

151 Route 34, Matawan

Avg 4.3 (1317 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Penne a la Vodka$16.95
More about The Pine Tavern

Browse other tasty dishes in Matawan

Cookies

Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken

Turkey Clubs

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Caesar Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Salad

Map

More near Matawan to explore

Red Bank

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Edison

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

Holmdel

No reviews yet

Middletown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Old Bridge

No reviews yet

Keyport

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Morganville

No reviews yet

Parlin

No reviews yet

Marlboro

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1592 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (219 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (547 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston